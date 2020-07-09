Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Places at high risk of exposing people to the coronavirus may need to stay closed for children to get back to school safely. That’s what some public health experts are saying about bars and gyms. They are urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy, and to prioritize K-12 schools. The effort could require closing other establishments to help curb the virus spread and give children the best shot at returning to classrooms. The total number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has passed 3 million, meaning nearly 1 in every 100 people has been confirmed as infected.