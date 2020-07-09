Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 12:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WORTH AND EASTERN CERRO GORDO

COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for

north central Iowa.