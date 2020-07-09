Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN MITCHELL AND FLOYD COUNTIES…

At 1237 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Stacyville to near Floyd to 6 miles west of

Nashua, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Charles City around 1250 PM CDT.

Nashua around 1255 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

Roads A 39 And S 70, Toeterville, County Roads B 60 And T 18, Rock

Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Otranto and Roseville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH