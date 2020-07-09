Sheriff: Detective claimed $15,000 for unworked shifts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida detective has been arrested for claiming more than $15,000 in pay for shifts he didn’t work. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Detective Luis Silberberg was taken into custody Thursday at the agency’s headquarters and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and obtaining property by fraud. Officials say Silberberg falsified overtime forms on seven occasions and lied more than 50 times about working a full shift. The investigation began more than 18 months ago when the FBI asked for the sheriff’s office to help investigate Silberberg for an unrelated case. Silberberg was hired in 2006. He has been suspended without pay.