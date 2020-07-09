Tennessee panel favors removing Confederate bust in Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has voted to recommend that the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader be moved from the state Capitol into the state museum, following Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s suggestion. The State Capitol Commission on Thursday cast the first of two votes needed to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest. The panel went further to suggest the busts of admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves be moved to the museum as well. Forrest’s bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years. The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum. The move still needs approval from the state’s Historical Commission.