Trump faced issues with Asian Americans even before virus

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pew Research Center recently declared Asian Americans to be the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. electorate, but they are also arguably the least competitive voter block for President Donald Trump when considering where they live and how they relate to the Republican party. Analysts say Asian Americans largely vote in very blue districts and otherwise non-competitive states for the presidential election. And the president’s divisive language about COVID-19 – including the use of racist language at a campaign rally – has alienated many Asian Americans.