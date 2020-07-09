Winds of change? Company looks at weather’s effect on ball

CHICAGO (AP) — The weather is important business in baseball. But what kind of business is still being decided. Weather Applied Metrics has a contract with Marquee Sports Network to develop graphics that show the effect of the weather on the flight of balls for home games for the Chicago Cubs this summer — assuming there is a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It supplied the same service for Red Sox broadcasts last year. But it’s also heading into the third season of a deal with another major league team it declined to identify that decided to keep the information internal.