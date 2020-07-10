11 people drowned at rocky beach in northern Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say 11 people drowned off the coast of northern Egypt at a beach known for its rocky jetty and fast-moving waters. The tragedy unfolded at a beach in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, when a young boy ran into the sea and began having difficulties. When a man from the group jumped in to rescue him, he became caught in the waters, too. Nine other people then entered the water to help, and they all died. It was not immediately clear if they were all related. Emergency teams recovered six bodies and are still searching for the rest.