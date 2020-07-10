35 years after Live Aid, Bob Geldof assesses personal toll

NEW YORK (AP) — The legendary Live Aid concerts 35 years ago did a lot of good — helping reduce African famine and putting a spotlight on the world’s poorest nations. But it wasn’t always good for one of its key organizers. Irish rock star Bob Geldof may have earned awards and cheers for pulling off 1985′s transcontinental music event, but it took a toll on his personal life and career. Live Aid changed Geldof from frontman of the Boomtown Rats singing their hit “I Don’t Like Mondays” to something more divine. “I became Saint Bob,” Geldof told The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year.