AP Explains: Why India cases are rising to multiple peaks

NEW DELHI (AP) — In three weeks, India has shot up from the world’s sixth worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic to the third. Experts say India’s fragile health system was bolstered during its stringent monthslong lockdown but could still be overwhelmed by an exponential rise in cases. India has tallied 793,802 infections and more than 21,600 deaths, with cases doubling every three weeks. It’s testing more than 250,000 samples daily after months of sluggishness, but experts say this is insufficient for a country of nearly 1.4 billion people.