Global stocks mixed after Wall St slips on economy worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have sunk while Europe opened higher after Wall Street declined on concerns economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United States and some other countries. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia retreated a day after strong gains given by the rise of U.S. tech stocks. London and Frankfurt gained in early trading. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.6%. Global stocks have recovered most of this year’s losses on optimism about a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. But forecasters warn the rise might be too big and too fast to be supported by uncertain economic conditions.