CONFIRMED: At least 30 cases of COVID-19 linked to one Rochester bar

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - KTTC is now able to confirm the bar in downtown Rochester, where several staff and patrons tested positive for COVID-19.

A source told KTTC that at least thirty people have tested positive, all traced back to Dooley's pub in Rochester. We are told at least one of those people is now hospitalized.



Health officials are urging anyone in Dooley's between June 26th and July 7th to get tested for the virus.



When a bar reaches more than five cases, the state health department will release the name of the business, so people will know to get tested, since contact tracing is too hard to pursue in bars.



Health officials are keeping a close eye on a few positive cases at a second bar downtown Rochester, but a name has not been released yet.