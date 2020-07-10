EU watchdog to probe trade pact with South American nations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s independent watchdog is investigating the bloc’s trade agreement with four South American countries after greens and rights groups complained the pact does not respect the EU’s legal obligations. The European Commission and the Mercosur group announced they had sealed a deal in June last year. The NGOs say the commission only this week published a draft assessment of whether the deal would cause social and economic or environmental harm, or lead to rights abuses. Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly announced Friday that she will look into their complaint. She wants European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to respond to the allegations within three months. The commission says it will show that it has respected “sound administrative practices” throughout.