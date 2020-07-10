France urges Netanyahu not to annex parts of West Bank

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to annex Palestinian territory in the West Bank. Macron is warning that it would violate international law and threaten long-term peace efforts. The two leaders spoke by phone. Macron also reiterated France’s commitment to Israel’s security and determination to work to calm tensions in the region. Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks as Israel has vowed to proceed with plans to annex up to 30% of the occupied territory. The plans have been welcomed by Israel’s religious and nationalist right wing but condemned by the Palestinians and the international community.