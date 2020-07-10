Hong Kong shuts schools as new virus cases increase

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong says it is suspending classes for students through middle school following a rise in coronavirus cases. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has reported 1,365 cases with seven deaths. The increase in new cases has prompted the government to tighten social-distancing measures. It reported 42 new cases on Thursday, 34 of them locally transmitted. Most were related to known clusters, including an elderly home and several restaurants. From Saturday, restaurants will only be allowed to operate at 60% of their seating capacity, with a maximum of eight people per table, while bars and nightclubs can only have up to four people per table.