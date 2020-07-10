Lawmakers vote to close down Philippines’ largest TV network

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine lawmakers have voted to reject the license renewal of the country’s largest TV network, shutting down a major news provider that had been repeatedly threatened by the president over its critical coverage. The House of Representatives committee on franchises, dominated by President Rodrigo Duterte’s political allies, rejected a new 25-year franchise for ABS-CBN Corp. The National Telecommunications Commission had ordered the broadcaster to shut down in May after its old franchise expired. It halted broadcasting then, but the vote takes it off the air permanently. Media watchdogs are condemning the closure of ABS-CBN as a major blow to press freedom.