Malaysian police grill Al Jazeera over report on immigrants

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have grilled a group of reporters and staff from news broadcaster Al Jazeera over a documentary on the treatment of undocumented immigrants that officials have slammed as unfair and biased. The national police chief says the documentary sparked public anger and that an initial probe shows it was inaccurate and depicted the country in a negative light. He says the attorney-general ordered an investigation into the documentary for possible sedition and defamation. The Qatar-based network has defended its journalism and urged Malaysia to drop the probe.