Medical group cited by Trump denounces school funding threat

A medical association that the White House has cited in its press to reopen schools is pushing back against President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to cut federal funding if schools don’t open this fall. In a joint statement with national education unions and a superintendents group, the American Academy of Pediatrics on Friday said decisions should be made by health experts and local leaders. The groups wrote that “withholding funding from schools that do not open in person full-time would be a misguided approach and could ”threaten the health of students and teachers.” But Trump repeated his threat on Friday, saying on Twitter that virtual learning has been “terrible.”