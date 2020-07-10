NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

(AP) -- Pro hockey's return is potentially three weeks away, and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players' Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.

The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey Writers