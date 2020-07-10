Pompeo slams UN report on deadly US drone strike on Iranian

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized an independent U.N. human rights expert’s report saying a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January amounted to a violation of international law. The report presented by Agnes Callamard to the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council chronicled events surrounding the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. His death was a centerpiece of Callamard’s report that took a broader look on the use of drone strikes. Pompeo said the United States rejects her report and “opinions.” The Trump administration pulled the United States out of the rights council two years ago, accusing it of an anti-Israel bias and being too accepting of autocratic regimes.