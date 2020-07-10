Protester: Man pulls gun on anniversary of flag’s removal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Competing groups gathered in front of South Carolina’s capitol building to mark the five-year anniversary of the removal of the Confederate battle flag from Statehouse grounds. Counterprotesters say a passing driver pointed a gun at them Friday morning and said “All Lives Matter,” before driving away. A handful of members of the State House Honour Guard gathered outside the state capitol. Some were clad in dress uniform. But no signs of the divisive flag itself were seen. The group instead unfurled the official state flag. About two dozen counterprotesters were present. They said they were opposing the battle emblem widely seen as a symbol of racism and hatred.