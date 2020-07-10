RPD: Man arrested after dog found dead in swimming pool

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges of burglary and animal cruelty after police said he broke into his ex-wife's house and killed her dog.

The Rochester Police Department said Octavio Antonio Nique was arrested July 8 after reportedly breaking into his ex-wife's house in the 1300 block of 24th Street NW.

RPD said a neighbor called to report the doors of the house being open. Upon arrival, police said they discovered damage to the inside of the house. The ex-wife was reportedly not home at the time. When they went to the backyard, police said they discovered a deceased pit bull mix dog floating in the above ground pool.

It was soon discovered that the suspect was Nique. He was arrested a few hours later in a different location.

RPD said he is facing charges of 2nd degree burglary, stalking, violating a do not contact order and animal cruelty.

The dog's remains have been sent to the University of Minnesota for a necropsy.