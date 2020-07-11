Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — While 2019 was the worst year on record for global dengue cases, experts fear an even bigger surge is possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because there is no cure for dengue, which causes fever and joint pain, communities rely on prevention and response efforts to decrease the number of cases. The prevention measures include cleaning up mosquito-breeding sites like trash and old tires that contain standing water. But these efforts are being curbed or halted by coronavirus lockdowns. Singapore and Indonesia have dealt with outbreaks of dengue and coronavirus this year. In Brazil, with over 1.6 million COVID-19 infections, at least 1.1 million cases of dengue have been reported, with nearly 400 deaths.