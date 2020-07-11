Fay downgraded to depression; expected to dissipate Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has weakened into a tropical depression early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center says the depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves over the state of New York. It was located 50 miles north of New York City. Fay had closed beaches and flooded shore towns after it made landfall Friday afternoon in New Jersey. The depression is expected to dissipate on Sunday. A tropical storm warning that had been issued from East Rockaway, New York, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island was ended. No watches or warnings were in effect for the depression.