Health officials: 6 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials in Iowa report that six more people have died in the state from COVID-19. As of Saturday afternoon, the toll for coronavirus-related deaths reached 748 in Iowa. The state also reported 34,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Officials suspect the actual number of people with COVID-19 is much higher than the state-released statistics indicate because many people with mild or no symptoms do not get tested. The health department reports 178 coronavirus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, up from 169 who were hospitalized a day earlier.