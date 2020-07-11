Lawyers seek to halt Purdue Pharma political contributions

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s creditors want a federal bankruptcy judge to order the company to request permission before making any more political contributions. The issue arose this week after a report that the company gave to political organizations after declaring bankruptcy. Associations representing Democratic and Republican attorneys general have agreed to return their contributions. State attorneys general are trying to negotiate a nationwide settlement with Purdue over its role in the opioid crisis. Purdue also gave to associations representing Democratic and Republican governors. The company described the payments as proper and said they are a normal part of doing business.