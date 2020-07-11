Mali protests in 2nd day despite president’s call for talks

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Police have fired tear gas in Mali’s capital as scattered groups came out for a second straight day of anti-government protests, defying the president’s latest call for dialogue. The turnout is far smaller than the thousands who surged through the streets Friday, briefly occupying the state television station and setting fires. At least one person was killed Friday, and the spokesman for the Gabriel Toure hospital in Bamako says more than 40 have been wounded. The developments mark a major escalation in the growing movement against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who still has two years left in office.