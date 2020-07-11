Minnesota Offers Caledonia’s Eli King a Basketball Scholarship

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - Caledonia's 6-3 guard Eli King can add Minnesota to his list of suitors. Late Saturday night, the Golden Gophers offered King a basketball scholarship.

King is one of the best athletes in the entire state of Minnesota -- possessing an impressive depth of athleticism that gives him the chance to play high-major caliber basketball or Power 5 conference football.

As impressive as his athleticism is his growing list of scholarship offers. In basketball, Eli holds offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Stanford, and Northern Iowa.

In football, Eli has been offered by Notre Dame, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, and Missouri.