Official: Roadside bomb kills 6 Afghan civilians in east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least six civilians, including women and children, have been killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan. A spokesman for the provincial governor in Ghazni province said Saturday that eight other civilians were wounded in the attack in the Jaghatu district. The civilians’ vehicle was hit while traveling. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the provincial official blamed Taliban insurgents for the attack. The group is active in the province.