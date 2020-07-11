Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Winnebago County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH…NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN

WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or

16 miles north of Algona, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Union Slogh, Bancroft, Burt, Titonka, Wesley, Woden and Lone Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH