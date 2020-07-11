Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 3:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Winnebago County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT
FOR NORTHERN KOSSUTH…NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN
WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…
At 257 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Union Slogh, or
16 miles north of Algona, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Union Slogh, Bancroft, Burt, Titonka, Wesley, Woden and Lone Rock.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH