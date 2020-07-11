Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 3:03 PM CDT until SAT 3:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Cerro Gordo County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Franklin County in north central Iowa…

Northwestern Butler County in north central Iowa…

Southeastern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa…

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 303 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sheffield, or

12 miles north of Hampton, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheffield, Dumont, Thornton, Swaledale, Hansell, Chapin, Aredale

and Dougherty.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 176 and 183.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH