Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 4:05 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Freeborn County in south central Minnesota…

Steele County in south central Minnesota…

Southeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartland, or

12 miles north of Albert Lea, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Owatonna, Albert Lea, Waseca, Blooming Prairie, New Richland,

Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Alden, Glenville, Geneva, Hartland and

London.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 35 between mile markers 5 and 41.

Interstate 90 between mile markers 143 and 173.

U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 159 and 177.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread

wind damage across Blue Earth and Waseca counties. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in The Twin Cities.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH