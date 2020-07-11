Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Floyd County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD COUNTY…

At 422 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford, or 16

miles southeast of Mason City, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Marble Rock around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

14 And County Road B 60, County Roads B 60 And T 18, Roseville,

County Roads 147 And T 34, County Roads B 60 And T 64, Oakwood and

Powersville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH