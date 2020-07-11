Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 5:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Dodge County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OLMSTED…MOWER AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 430 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Ellendale to near Hollandale to

Glenville, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Austin around 440 PM CDT.

Hayfield and Lyle around 450 PM CDT.

Rose Creek around 455 PM CDT.

Adams and Brownsdale around 500 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH