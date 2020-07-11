Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:48 AM CDT until SAT 9:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 945 AM CDT.

* At 848 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sumner, or 13

miles west of West Union, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement. This storm has a history of producing

quarter sized hail.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Fayette and Maynard around 915 AM CDT.

Oelwein around 920 AM CDT.

Arlington and Stanley around 930 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Highway

93 And County W 14, Donnan, Highway 93 And County V 68, Volga River

State Park, Wadena, Randalia and Highways 3 And 187.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH