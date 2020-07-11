Oilers’ Green joins list of players opting out of NHL return

Edmonton’s Mike Green and Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi are opting out. Dallas defenseman Roman Polak isn’t reporting for now. And Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos isn’t reporting at full strength. Green and Baertschi joined Calgary defenseman Travis Hamonic in choosing not to participate in the resumption of the NHL season. Polak is not on the Stars’ roster for the start of training camp, and a team spokesman said the 34-year-old won’t be attending at this time. Green, like Hamonic, decided not to play for family reasons. Stamkos has a lower-body injury and will not be 100% when training camps open Monday.