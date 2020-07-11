With fans back, Power is fastest at Road America practice

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — IndyCar has welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. Will Power posted the fastest practice time to open the first day of the Rev Group Grand Prix doubleheader at Road America in Wisconsin. Power, a member of Team Penske, finished the 14-turn road course in jhis Chevy in just over 1 minute, 46 seconds and topped 136 mph. He was followed in order by Jack Harvey, Josef Newgarden, Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Qualifying and the race are later in the afternoon.