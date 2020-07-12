Chinese police blame bus driver for crash that killed 21

BEIJING (AP) — Police in southern China say investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished. The police department of the southern city of Anshun said the driver “intentionally targeted” his passengers by driving into a lake. Police said the driver was unhappy his rented home was to be demolished and was drinking shortly before his bus cut across six lanes of traffic and plunged into Hongshan Lake. An additional 15 people were hospitalized for injuries.