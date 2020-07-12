France kicks off fans’ return to elite European soccer

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — For the first time since the coronavirus shut down sports and chased away spectators, fans have returned to elite European soccer. Spectators turned out in their thousands Sunday to see Paris Saint-Germain’s superstars back on a pitch. For their return to work, PSG’s marquee attacking duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe wore face masks in red, white and blue PSG colors and messages of thanks for health workers. The exhibition match was the first encounter in front of spectators to feature one of Europe’s elite clubs since the outbreak erupted. Only 5,000 people were allowed inside Le Havre’s 25,000-seat Stade Oceane to see the French League 2 club take on PSG’s star-studded squad.