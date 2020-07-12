George Floyd’s family continues push for police reform; MN lawmakers get second chance in special session

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday will be a busy day for Minnesota lawmakers, as the second Legislative Special Session begins.

The session comes four weeks after the first special session ended with unfinished business, according to the Proclamation by Gov. Tim Walz.

The Legislature adjourned the First Special Session before accomplishing "the work needed to provide for police accountability and reform and for a robust bonding and local jobs bill," read the proclamation signed by Gov. Tim Walz.

Police reform has been a huge topic following the death of George Floyd, who died in Police Custody on Memorial Day.

Paris Stevens, Floyd's cousin, came to Rochester Thursday for the unveiling of a Floyd mural, she thanks everyone who is working to prevent more deaths by police.

"Protesting peacefully, asking for change for Police reform, it's brought out an awareness," she said.

Angela Harrelson, Floyd's aunt, encourages people to continue to speak out against injustice.

"Just keep pushing it. And I'd like to always say equality is not an option its your birthright. And everybody deserves to be treated fair and equal. And just continue to hold people accountable and when you see something that's wrong, speak up your voice matters," Harrelson said.

As lawmakers get a second chance starting Monday. Floyd's family say with the world's help things are moving in the right direction.

"We're going to heel together we're going to make this thing right. And people are making changes. People are trying. And so I see things being headed in the right direction. And I think as long as we keep pushing forward, holding each other accountable, you know, more change is going to come," Harrelson said.

The Legislature convenes Monday at noon.