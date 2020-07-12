Libyan forces set conditions for lifting oil blockade

CAIRO (AP) — Forces loyal to a Libyan commander say they will only allow the reopening of oil fields and terminals once a mechanism has been set up to fairly distribute revenue across the fiercely divided country. Tribes in eastern Libya loyal to Khalifa Hifter closed export terminals and choked off major pipelines at the start of the year. The move was aimed at pressuring their rivals in the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli. A spokesman for Hifter’s forces late Saturday called for oil revenues to flow into a bank account in a foreign country with a “clear mechanism” to distribute funds fairly among Libya’s regions.