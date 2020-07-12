New Zealand mosque gunman to represent himself at sentencing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Australian white supremacist who admitting killing 51 worshippers in a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques has dismissed his lawyers and will represent himself when he is sentenced next month. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had unexpectedly pleaded guilty in March to murder, attempted murder and terrorism. His sentencing hearing was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to begin in Christchurch on Aug. 24. Tarrant faces life in prison. The judge has some discretion in deciding how many years he must serve before becoming eligible for parole.