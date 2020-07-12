Pakistan says 4 troops, 4 militants killed in shootout in NW

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says four soldiers have been killed by militants during a shootout in the rugged northwestern region of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan. The military says four militants were also killed. It said the exchange of fire took place after army personnel had surrounded the militant hideout early Sunday. The statement did not identify the militants, but Pakistan’s military has been battling members of the Pakistani Taliban group for years. Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan, so Pakistan’s progress at reining in terror is critical.