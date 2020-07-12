Reports: NJCAA Moving Football to the Spring

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Two national media outlets report there is hope on the horizon for junior college football. According to ESPN and The Athletic, the NJCAA is moving football this year from the fall to the spring.

This would affect the 54 junior college programs in the country that field a football team, including the RCTC Yellowjackets and the MCAC as a whole.

ESPN goes on to report that teams will be allowed to practice between August 13 and October 10 this fall, and also have two scrimmages against outside competition if they feel it's safe.

Then in the spring, practice would begin on March 1. That would be followed by a maximum of 7 games, which would begin on March 25.

In regard to the local impact, RCTC Offensive Coordinator Stan Bedwell said, "It's too early to speculate what will happen at this point. I imagine if the NJCAA decides to play in the spring, then each individual conference would meet and vote on it. I am not sure what conclusion the MCAC would come to on that, but I can say that our players and coaches will do any and everything that they will allow us to do."