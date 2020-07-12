Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying in a tweet that he thinks it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters. The group that raised money online for it promoted itself as supporting Trump during a government shutdown that began in December 2018 because Congress wouldn’t fund a border wall. Trump’s tweet tweeted Sunday came after ProPublica-Texas Tribune report that found the riverbank has started to erode.