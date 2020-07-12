Warm & sunny Monday; Storms chances return Tuesday

We saw a beautiful summer day across the region Sunday, and similar conditions are expected to continue into Monday. Expect clear skies overnight with temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph. Will need to watch out for areas of fog to develop overnight.

High pressure remains in control of the region heading into Monday, allowing for another pleasant summer day. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and a breezy south wind at 10-15 mph. Our next chance for precipitation moves into the area Monday evening with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Will need to watch out for a few storms to become strong to severe, with hail and wind being the main threats.

Tuesday will see a more likely chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms in the area. Will need to watch out once again for any of these storms to become strong to severe. High temperatures on Tuesday will be the coolest we see all week, topping of in the upper 70s.

A few lingering showers may be possible early Wednesday morning, otherwise clouds will gradually make way for sunny skies with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Dry, sunny conditions will last into Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Conditions really begin to heat up for the late week as afternoon highs rise into the upper 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures take a run towards the lower 90s on Saturday with sunny skies and a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Similar conditions are expected once again on Sunday.