Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones releasing audio-only stories

NEW YORK (AP) — New fiction from Andre Aciman, Tayari Jones and Rufi Thorpe will be available this summer as audiobooks only. The producer-distributor Audible announced Monday that Jones’ “Half Light” and Aciman’s “The Gentleman from Peru” will be among five original stories going on sale in August. The others are “The Getaway,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen; Courtney Maum’s “This is Not Your Fault,” which tells of a couple divorcing during the current pandemic; and Thorpe’s “Everyone’s Happy.” Michael Lewis and Jeffery Deaver are among the many other writers who have released works exclusively for audio, a fast-growing market.