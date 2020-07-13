Immigration courts reopen despite rising coronavirus cases

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. immigration courts are resuming hearings for non-detained immigrants despite a record rise in coronavirus cases in many of the states where they are reopening. Some immigration courts reopened Monday, including in Baltimore. The reopening extended a haphazard but unmistakable march to business as usual that has outraged judges and lawyers who say the pandemic poses unacceptable risk of spreading disease. About a dozen senators have asked the Justice Department agency overseeing the courts to explain the logic behind its decision. The agency says it has reviewed guidance from public health officials and others when making operational decisions.