Indonesia police: Jailed French sex crime suspect kills self

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say a French man accused of molesting over 300 Indonesian children has died after apparently trying to kill himself in detention. Police say Francois Camille Abello was found in his cell after a suicide attempt and his condition deteriorated in the hospital. Police earlier had said Abello’s computer had videos showed him engaging in illegal sex acts. They said Abello had not cooperated with investigators and refused to provide computer passwords. Abello was arrested late last month in a hotel room with two girls after neighbors raised suspicions. A conviction under Indonesia’s child protection laws could have carried the death penalty.