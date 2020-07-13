Italy: Town residents protest housing migrants with virus

ROME (AP) — Residents of a southern Italian town are continuing to protest more than a dozen rescued migrants with the coronavirus being isolated in a local apartment building. A day after blocking a nearby state road, dozens of Amantea residents on Monday moved their noisy protest to the streets of their seaside resort town. Thirteen of 24 migrants who were rescued at sea last week tested positive for COVID-19 and are being housed in apartments next to other residential buildings in the town of 14,000 residents. Police vehicles were stationed outside the building to ensure no one leaves isolation. Italian media report there are plans to send in soldiers to maintain order.